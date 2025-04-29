These 28 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-eight people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Benjamin M. Dixon II, 51, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Brandon F. Rife, 39, of Springfield: Abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing.
Chester D. Shoup, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Brayden M. Wallace, 19, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Zachary S. Siddle AKA Zachory S. Siddle, 42, of Medway: Passing bad checks.
Zachariah Mumaw, 28, of Xenia: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Robert H. Kittle, 35: Burglary.
Dewayne L. Brown, 41, of Dayton: Possession of cocaine.
Roscelle Clark, 63, of Bellefontaine: Possession of cocaine.
Micah J. Arnold, 18, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
George A. Wilson, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Kenneth Ackley III, 37: Theft, receiving stolen property.
Brittany M. Diller, 38, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Keith C. Wooster, 49: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
David A. Worden, 51, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Cassandra W. Watts, 25, of Springfield: Robbery, domestic violence, vandalism.
Russell R. Fenwick, 43, of Springfield: Counterfeiting (four counts).
Oliver F. Mulkey, 19, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, disrupting public service, abduction.
Marsean D. Holt, 28: Breaking-and-entering.
Christian E. Parrish, 18, of Miamisburg: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property (10 counts).
Christian Richards, 31, of South Charleston: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Jennica Smith, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Brianna A. Curtsinger, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Tyson M. DeArmond, 32: Attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability (two counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Janeil Portman, 22, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Steven L. Teets, 35, of Springfield: Rape (seven counts), gross sexual imposition, strangulation.
Daquann L. Norman, 33, of Dayton: Theft.
Chris E. DeArmond Jr., 36, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.