These 27 people were indicted in Clark County

Mariah Sprinkle, 23: Violating protection order.

Taylor Cox, 31: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Paul E. Brown, 42, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Mark Anway, 49, of Mechanicsburg: Possession of cocaine.

Aaron Miller, 35, of Springfield,: Obstructing official business, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Robert Dodson, 40: Escape, obstructing official business, assault.

Steven L. Gregory, 52, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of Springfield: Felonious assault, strangulation (two counts), abduction, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Timothy R. Bird Jr., 33, of North Hampton: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Harley D. Waugh, 30, of Springfield: Theft.

Tara Taiwo, 46, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Kayla M.D. Taylor, 29, of Springfield: Theft, forgery.

Christianity Carmichael, 18, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Chelsea Kitt, 35, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Christopher Hensley, 49: Receiving stolen property (two counts), counterfeiting (two counts), theft.

Brian Adkins Jr., 40: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Lisa Walker, 40: Possession of cocaine.

Michael Fulk Sr., 51: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish.

Todd Whitesell Jr., 39: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Chase Jacobs, 42: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, possession of criminal tools.

Jason Caroppoli, 42: Theft.

Sara Beck, 53: Aggravated arson.

Corrie Ward, 35: Breaking-and-entering.,

Shyannah Hall, 30: Breaking-and-entering.

Jacoby Wright, 24: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish.

Bryce Hatzer, 23: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish.