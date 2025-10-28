These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

Darryl A. Newsome, 34, of South Charleston: Abduction, domestic violence.

Brandon Eads, 24, of New Carlisle: Domestic violence.

Jonathan M. Keeton, 38, of Springfield: Breaking and entering (three counts), theft (two counts), vandalism (two counts).

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Cain A. Weimer, 22, of Springfield: Attempted murder (two counts), felonious assault (two counts), failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Megan D. McComas, 39, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Monica Butts, 52, of Huber Heights: Burglary.

Jonah J. L. Robinson, 19, of Springfield: Obstructing official business, failure to comply.

Jason S. Riley, 26: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Jose M. O. Barahona, 29, of Columbus: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Corey Perymon, 36, of Springfield: Insurance fraud.

Jonelle Tinch, 41, of Springfield: Insurance fraud.

Rain Smith, 37, of Jackson, Michigan: Burglary, safecracking.

Breauna E. Cameron, 24, of Jackson, Michigan: Complicity to burglary.

Emily Plantz, 30: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Ilan Battle Sr., 37, of Springfield: Abduction (two counts).

Bradley A. Strawsburg, 70, of Springfield: Disrupting public service.

Victoria Boring, 23, of Springfield: Felonious assault (three counts).

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30: Robbery.

Pernell R. Banks Sr., 57, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Ronetta D. Jones, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Sibole, 34, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

David Porter, 65, of Columbus: Possession of cocaine.

Jerry Exon Sr., 60: Felonious assault (three counts), kidnapping, abduction, disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, domestic violence, strangulation.