These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-five people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Dyelan Youngblood, 26, of Springfield: Trafficking in Hashish, possession of hashish.
Jermainbe D. Bogan, 44, of Columbus: Possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Christopher M. Westendorf, 38, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Markevis L. Fisher Jr., 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Aaron E. Rock, 43, of Fostoria: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
John Donahoe, 37: Forgery (three counts), receiving stolen property (three counts).
Jonathan Moss, 46, of Conley, GA: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Amanda Taylor, 38, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Marcy N. Russell, 44, of Columbus: Identity fraud (two counts).
Christopher L. Culbertson, 37, of Fairborn: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Corey E. Taylor, 24, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official businesses, having weapons under disability, concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle.
Derrick Kelley, 44: Aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, kidnapping, strangulation.
Kenneth A. Ackley III, 36, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Jeremiah J. M. Roberts, 16: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Jessica L. Bryson, 25, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Organier Desrivieres, 43, of Springfield: Workers' compensation fraud, theft.
Linda Q. Portocarrero, 32, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Lillian L. Rambo, 65, of Springfield: Attempted burglary.
Darrion J. Petitford, 44, of Springfield: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing, disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.
Harry Whited, 56, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Benjamin Danon, 36, of Tipp City: Counterfeiting.
Kaylee Hall, 22, of DeGraff: Counterfeiting.
Dale E. parker, 26, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.
Clinton M. Renz, 54, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property (two counts), theft.