These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Jermainbe D. Bogan, 44, of Columbus: Possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Christopher M. Westendorf, 38, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Markevis L. Fisher Jr., 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Aaron E. Rock, 43, of Fostoria: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

John Donahoe, 37: Forgery (three counts), receiving stolen property (three counts).

Jonathan Moss, 46, of Conley, GA: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda Taylor, 38, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Marcy N. Russell, 44, of Columbus: Identity fraud (two counts).

Christopher L. Culbertson, 37, of Fairborn: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Corey E. Taylor, 24, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official businesses, having weapons under disability, concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle.

Derrick Kelley, 44: Aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, kidnapping, strangulation.

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 36, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jeremiah J. M. Roberts, 16: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Jessica L. Bryson, 25, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Organier Desrivieres, 43, of Springfield: Workers' compensation fraud, theft.

Linda Q. Portocarrero, 32, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Lillian L. Rambo, 65, of Springfield: Attempted burglary.

Darrion J. Petitford, 44, of Springfield: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing, disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.

Harry Whited, 56, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Benjamin Danon, 36, of Tipp City: Counterfeiting.

Kaylee Hall, 22, of DeGraff: Counterfeiting.

Dale E. parker, 26, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Clinton M. Renz, 54, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property (two counts), theft.