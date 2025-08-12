These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-three people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Shelby S. Galbert, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Sean Hayes, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Deander Z. Pulliam, 34, of Chicago: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.
Kaiden Heffner, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Ayden I. Scott, 20, of Woodstock, Ohio: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Maleah M. Owens-Perez, 19, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Tricia L. Riley, 52, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Robert W. Lester, 18, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering (three counts).
Diana L. Adkins, 56, of Springfield: Forgery, theft.
Angelia Casey, 62, of Springfield: Deception to obtain a dangerous drugs (four counts).
Christopher J. Martin, 19, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Dartayvius J. Grimes, 28, of Springfield: Burglary.
Laquisha Nolen, 33: Failure to appear.
Tammy E. Flora, 61, of Springfield: Theft.
Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of Springfield: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Jaheim W.R. Almon, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Christopher Hurd, 33, of Hamilton: Theft.
Anthony D. Sowder, 42, of New Carlisle: Receiving stolen property.
Jean M. Gaspard, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Colin A. Jenkins, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), having weapons under disability, domestic violence.
Richar Pujols-Ynfante, 18: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, vandalism.
Stephanie Gonzalez, 19: Receiving stolen property.
Kenneth Clefford, 61, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.