These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Sean Hayes, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Deander Z. Pulliam, 34, of Chicago: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Kaiden Heffner, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Ayden I. Scott, 20, of Woodstock, Ohio: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Maleah M. Owens-Perez, 19, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Tricia L. Riley, 52, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert W. Lester, 18, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering (three counts).

Diana L. Adkins, 56, of Springfield: Forgery, theft.

Angelia Casey, 62, of Springfield: Deception to obtain a dangerous drugs (four counts).

Christopher J. Martin, 19, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Dartayvius J. Grimes, 28, of Springfield: Burglary.

Laquisha Nolen, 33: Failure to appear.

Tammy E. Flora, 61, of Springfield: Theft.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of Springfield: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Jaheim W.R. Almon, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Christopher Hurd, 33, of Hamilton: Theft.

Anthony D. Sowder, 42, of New Carlisle: Receiving stolen property.

Jean M. Gaspard, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Colin A. Jenkins, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), having weapons under disability, domestic violence.

Richar Pujols-Ynfante, 18: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, vandalism.

Stephanie Gonzalez, 19: Receiving stolen property.

Kenneth Clefford, 61, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.