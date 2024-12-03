These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Calvin O. Mathews, 19, of Springfield: Felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Alan J. Moore, 44: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Rodell K.E. Burton, 44, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Thomas A. Temple, 22, of Dayton: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Harry L. Whited, 56, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability.

Megan Rose, 39: Possession of cocaine.

Terri L. Epperson, 38, of Springfield: Burglary.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of Springfield: Burglary.

Justin T. Watts, 41, of Springfield: Burglary.

Terrence K. Butts, 35, of Spring Valley, Ohio: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.

Kaleb A. Clem, 26: Violating a protection order.

Lisa D. Rankin, 52, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Adam K. Jordan, 42, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Michael P. Schielke, 18, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jaylon D. Hayes, 20, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).

Dustin R. Sloan, 40, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Noah Cameron, 19, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (three counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Raekwon Hall, 26, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Sha’Ron Threats, 18, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (three counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Kavonte K. Knolton, 25, of Dayton: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (three counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Shelton Threats, 19, of Springfield: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (three counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.