These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Jason E. Smith, 42, of Springfield: Theft.
Latisha M.E. McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Violating protection order (two counts).
Sally Butler, 59, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Victor L.Z. Mejia, 38, of Cleveland, Tennessee: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Michaela Q. White AKA White-Juarez, 26, Springfield: Felonious assault.
Mark Melton, 60, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Zachary K. Miller, 55, of Springfield: Violating protection order.
Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
John Carrara, 37, of Elsmere, Kentucky: Forgery, passing bad checks.
Allissa E. Lanum, 21: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, aggravated menacing.
Shauna E. Hamilton, 41: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.
Jessie A.M. Koyl, 21, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.
Dustin R. Crank, 18, of Dayton: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Rick Jenkins, 34, of Springfield: Domestic violence (three counts), aggravated menacing.
Anthony Q. Carter Jr., 30, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, strangulation, abduction, disrupting public service, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Chief Holley, 41, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping, strangulation, domestic violence.
Brandy Simcox, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Amanda L. Ratcliff, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.
Michael L. McCoy, 45: Robbery.
Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Amariah Darst, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.