These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Latisha M.E. McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Violating protection order (two counts).

Sally Butler, 59, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Victor L.Z. Mejia, 38, of Cleveland, Tennessee: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Michaela Q. White AKA White-Juarez, 26, Springfield: Felonious assault.

Mark Melton, 60, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

John Carrara, 37, of Elsmere, Kentucky: Forgery, passing bad checks.

Allissa E. Lanum, 21: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, aggravated menacing.

Shauna E. Hamilton, 41: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Jessie A.M. Koyl, 21, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.

Dustin R. Crank, 18, of Dayton: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Rick Jenkins, 34, of Springfield: Domestic violence (three counts), aggravated menacing.

Anthony Q. Carter Jr., 30, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, strangulation, abduction, disrupting public service, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Chief Holley, 41, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping, strangulation, domestic violence.

Brandy Simcox, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda L. Ratcliff, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Michael L. McCoy, 45: Robbery.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Amariah Darst, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.