These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime
36 minutes ago
X

Twenty one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Christopher Bailey, 48, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).

Curtis Whitmore III, 42: Theft.

Leah D. Reed, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Heather L. Anderson, 50, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Stephen Stephens, 21, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firemarms in a motor vehicle.

Robert H. Kittle, 36, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Christopher Reed Sr., 44, of Springfield: Theft.

Aaron L. Baker, 53, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence.

Craig A. Scott, 51, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Jamie L. Jenkins, 48, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Wyatt L. Linder, 25, of Dayton: Theft.

Keith L. Gilbreath, 54, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).

Irene M. Ceaser, 38, of Springfield: Domestic violence (two counts).

Todd G. Slaughter, 41, of Dayton: Felonious assault (two counts).

Deairco M. Wilson, 35, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jovan D. Harris, 33, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Deborah M. Wilson, 58, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Dontas C. Kitt, 50, of Springfield: Forgery.

Carmen Threats, 40, of Springfield: Counterfeiting (two counts).

Dewayne L. Brown, 41: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Roscelle Clark, 64: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases