These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Christopher Bailey, 48, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).
Curtis Whitmore III, 42: Theft.
Leah D. Reed, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Heather L. Anderson, 50, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.
Stephen Stephens, 21, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firemarms in a motor vehicle.
Robert H. Kittle, 36, of Springfield: Violating protection order.
Christopher Reed Sr., 44, of Springfield: Theft.
Aaron L. Baker, 53, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence.
Craig A. Scott, 51, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Jamie L. Jenkins, 48, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.
Wyatt L. Linder, 25, of Dayton: Theft.
Keith L. Gilbreath, 54, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).
Irene M. Ceaser, 38, of Springfield: Domestic violence (two counts).
Todd G. Slaughter, 41, of Dayton: Felonious assault (two counts).
Deairco M. Wilson, 35, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Jovan D. Harris, 33, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Deborah M. Wilson, 58, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Dontas C. Kitt, 50, of Springfield: Forgery.
Carmen Threats, 40, of Springfield: Counterfeiting (two counts).
Dewayne L. Brown, 41: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Roscelle Clark, 64: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.