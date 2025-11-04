These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Traci L. Havens, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jabril F. Thomas Jr., 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Thomas Lewis, 26, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Trulee S. Wood, 48, of Piqua: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Freddie L. Davis, 47: Domestic violence.
Travis L. Belford, 36, of Springfield: Burglary.
Timothy Jones, 22, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Zachary Hammon, 35, of Springfield: Intimidation, obstructing official business.
Jon Kinniard, 42, of Springfield: Obstructing official business, disrupting public service, domestic violence.
Ja’Mar E. Howard, 20, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, abduction.
Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.,
Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Zachary Clouse, 36, of Springfield: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business, strangulation.
Kathryn Walsh, 32, of Tremont City: Violating a protection order.
Brian W. Newman Jr., 19, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Kevin Wright, 38, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Jason Riley, 26: Possession of cocaine.
Bryan E. Phelps, 68, of Springfield: Burglary, breaking-and-entering, strangulation.
Angel Dean, 44, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking (four counts), violating a protection order.
Ashley N. Ponce, 37, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).
Brookelyn M. Foulke, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).