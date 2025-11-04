These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jabril F. Thomas Jr., 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Thomas Lewis, 26, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Trulee S. Wood, 48, of Piqua: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Freddie L. Davis, 47: Domestic violence.

Travis L. Belford, 36, of Springfield: Burglary.

Timothy Jones, 22, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Zachary Hammon, 35, of Springfield: Intimidation, obstructing official business.

Jon Kinniard, 42, of Springfield: Obstructing official business, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Ja’Mar E. Howard, 20, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, abduction.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.,

Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Zachary Clouse, 36, of Springfield: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business, strangulation.

Kathryn Walsh, 32, of Tremont City: Violating a protection order.

Brian W. Newman Jr., 19, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Kevin Wright, 38, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jason Riley, 26: Possession of cocaine.

Bryan E. Phelps, 68, of Springfield: Burglary, breaking-and-entering, strangulation.

Angel Dean, 44, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking (four counts), violating a protection order.

Ashley N. Ponce, 37, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).

Brookelyn M. Foulke, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).