These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Joshua Hawley, 37: Violating protection order.
Jaden Brown-Flournoy, 20: Domestic violence.
Oseas Perez-Perez, 18: Domestic violence.
William Bryan, 48: Violating protection order.
Kelsey Dixon, 27: Complicity to theft.
Anthony Dixon, 28: Theft.
Jose Vargas, 37: Felonious assault.
Maurice Long, 29: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.
Eli Ennis, 21: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.
Cheyanne Willis, 24: Tampering with evidence.
Markel Morris, 23: Strangulation, domestic violence, assault.
John Fleurimond, 29: Robbery, abduction, disrupting public service, receiving stolen property.
Damas Louis, 21: Robbery, abduction, disrupting public service, receiving stolen property.
Britney Graham, 31: Theft.
Stephen Snyder, 39: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Charles Fox, 37: Theft.
Randall Alfrey, 62: Burglary.
Kaiden Heffner, 18: Receiving stolen property.
Austin Milledge, 30: Felonious assault, vehicular assault.
Jazmine Brooks, 33: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Jayden Thomas, 16: Aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability.