These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jaden Brown-Flournoy, 20: Domestic violence.

Oseas Perez-Perez, 18: Domestic violence.

William Bryan, 48: Violating protection order.

Kelsey Dixon, 27: Complicity to theft.

Anthony Dixon, 28: Theft.

Jose Vargas, 37: Felonious assault.

Maurice Long, 29: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.

Eli Ennis, 21: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Cheyanne Willis, 24: Tampering with evidence.

Markel Morris, 23: Strangulation, domestic violence, assault.

John Fleurimond, 29: Robbery, abduction, disrupting public service, receiving stolen property.

Damas Louis, 21: Robbery, abduction, disrupting public service, receiving stolen property.

Britney Graham, 31: Theft.

Stephen Snyder, 39: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Charles Fox, 37: Theft.

Randall Alfrey, 62: Burglary.

Kaiden Heffner, 18: Receiving stolen property.

Austin Milledge, 30: Felonious assault, vehicular assault.

Jazmine Brooks, 33: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Jayden Thomas, 16: Aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability.