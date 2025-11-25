These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Robert D. Dapice, 29, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Christopher Hisey, 33, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Leonard M. Crank, 32, of St. Paris: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jamie Cromwell, 43, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Alexis Staggs, 21, of New Carlisle: Assault, harassment with a bodily substance.
Maurice Howell, 21, of Columbus: Attempted theft, forgery, possessing criminal tools.
Joshua Kaye, 35, of Transfer, PA: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Scott D. Dawson, 46, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio: Theft.
Kevin Morris Jr., 45, of Springfield: Theft.
Wyatt Scott, 57: Arson.
Brittany Byron, 38, of Springfield: Theft.
Gregory Workman Jr., 20: Receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability.
Ishon U. Powell, 28, of Columbus: Failure to comply with order or signal of police, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Brandon Allen, 40, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine.
Kyle Barker, 49, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Justin Wallace Sr., 45, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine
Zachary C. Winget, 31, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Christopher Hensley, 49, of Barberton, Ohio: Possession of cocaine.
Dax J. Bodin, 51, of Bath, Ohio: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle
Michael Blackson, 38, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.