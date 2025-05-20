These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Damien C. Marlowe, 41, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.
Jerry R. A. Clifford Sr., 48, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Maximiliano M. Ramirez-Orozco, 39, of Springfield: Failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, failure to verity current address.
Jacob C. Wilson, 33, of Springfield: Failure to register a change of new/address (four counts).
Von Hutchins, 55: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Stephen L. Gregory, 34, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.
Jeremiah L. Delong, 28, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Dezirea N. Moore, 35, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.
Dylan J. L. Craft, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Christian R. Whitt, 28, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
James K. Hall, 44, of Springfield: Theft.
Hailie Carson, 22, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.
Terrance C. A. Childton, 41: Abduction, domestic violence (two counts), disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Devon M. Miller, 28: Theft of mail.
Anthony W. Straight, 25, of Springfield: Receiving stolen properyt.
Edward Adams, 57, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Blake R. Doucette, 25, of Urbana: Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.
Donovan E. J. Weber, 19, of Riverside: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs.
Kevin M. Wright, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.