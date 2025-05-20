These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Jerry R. A. Clifford Sr., 48, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Maximiliano M. Ramirez-Orozco, 39, of Springfield: Failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, failure to verity current address.

Jacob C. Wilson, 33, of Springfield: Failure to register a change of new/address (four counts).

Von Hutchins, 55: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Stephen L. Gregory, 34, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Jeremiah L. Delong, 28, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Dezirea N. Moore, 35, of Springfield: Possession of fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Christian R. Whitt, 28, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

James K. Hall, 44, of Springfield: Theft.

Hailie Carson, 22, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Terrance C. A. Childton, 41: Abduction, domestic violence (two counts), disrupting public service, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Devon M. Miller, 28: Theft of mail.

Anthony W. Straight, 25, of Springfield: Receiving stolen properyt.

Edward Adams, 57, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Blake R. Doucette, 25, of Urbana: Failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.

Donovan E. J. Weber, 19, of Riverside: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin M. Wright, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.