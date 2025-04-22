These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Malakhi A. Lopez, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tyler M. Druck, 22, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Sean C. Courtney, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.

Destynie R. Day, 22, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, burglary, domestic violence.

Misty Matthews, 36, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Chelsea K. Jenkins, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Fogt, 22: Strangulation, felonious assault, abduction.

Leah Reed, 40, of Springfield: Theft (two counts).

Kenneth Ackley III, 37: Theft, offenses involving tampering with identifying numbers to conceal identity of vehicle or part, replacement.

Mackenzie Shirk, 21, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Timothy Rowland, 35, of Springfield: Robbery, domestic violence.

Joseph Marlow, 48, of Medway: Domestic violence.

Tyler Blackburn, 37, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts), receiving stolen property.

Jason B. Frock, 41: Burglary, domestic violence.

Holly Shaw, 36, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Carl D. Beaty, 49, of New Carlisle: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

James D. Fisher Sr., 55, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.