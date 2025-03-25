These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Stephanie M. Murray, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Daquann L. Norman, 33, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.

Reginald W. Winfield, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jeffrey L. Strodes, 57, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jaylen M. Allen, 21, of Reynoldsburg: Robbery.

Joshua B. Hawley, 36, of South Vienna: Felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children (two counts).

Matthew A. Trout, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Sharee N. Dean, 32, of Springfield: Theft.

Inesha D. Gaston, 25, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Tonya D. Beal, 45, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Brandy S. Nickels, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault.

Devohn M. Johnson, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Clifford E. Smith Sr., 46, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

David S. Carty, 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana: Domestic violence.

Donta M. Smith, 40, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Denelle R. Lovelace, 47, of South Charleston: Obstructing official businesses, assault.

Amy L. Cheek, 46, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael W. Wroblewski, 60: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.