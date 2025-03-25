These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Nineteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Billy R. Alcorn, 36, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Stephanie M. Murray, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Daquann L. Norman, 33, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.
Reginald W. Winfield, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Jeffrey L. Strodes, 57, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Jaylen M. Allen, 21, of Reynoldsburg: Robbery.
Joshua B. Hawley, 36, of South Vienna: Felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children (two counts).
Matthew A. Trout, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Sharee N. Dean, 32, of Springfield: Theft.
Inesha D. Gaston, 25, of Springfield: Violating protection order.
Tonya D. Beal, 45, of Springfield: Violating protection order.
Brandy S. Nickels, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault.
Devohn M. Johnson, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Clifford E. Smith Sr., 46, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
David S. Carty, 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana: Domestic violence.
Donta M. Smith, 40, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Denelle R. Lovelace, 47, of South Charleston: Obstructing official businesses, assault.
Amy L. Cheek, 46, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael W. Wroblewski, 60: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.