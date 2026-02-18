These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Dekale R. McCommons, 26, of Springfield: Burglary, obstructing official business.
Alexander Cruz de Paz, 22, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Curley E. Hudson, 37, of Park Forest, Illinois: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Mark Anway, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Aryah D. Mobley, 22, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Anthony E. Parker, 42: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Brandon Wilson, 29, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts), having weapons under disability.
Jennifer N. Hickman, 39, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).
William A. Dawson, 28, of Houston, Texas: Receiving stolen property.
Jeffrey A. Carter, 42, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Ethan L. Whetstone, 19, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Lawrence O. McCray, 50, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Rian J. Smith, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.
Travis W. Lunsford, 38, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Melissa Allender, 36, of Springfield: Endangering children (five counts).
Kelly E. Hall III, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (three counts).
Benjamin J. Maloney, 35, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping, strangulation.
Justin K. Kirby, 33, of West Carrollton: Domestic violence.