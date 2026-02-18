These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Alexander Cruz de Paz, 22, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Curley E. Hudson, 37, of Park Forest, Illinois: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Mark Anway, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Aryah D. Mobley, 22, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Anthony E. Parker, 42: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Wilson, 29, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts), having weapons under disability.

Jennifer N. Hickman, 39, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

William A. Dawson, 28, of Houston, Texas: Receiving stolen property.

Jeffrey A. Carter, 42, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Ethan L. Whetstone, 19, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Lawrence O. McCray, 50, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Rian J. Smith, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Travis W. Lunsford, 38, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Melissa Allender, 36, of Springfield: Endangering children (five counts).

Kelly E. Hall III, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (three counts).

Benjamin J. Maloney, 35, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping, strangulation.

Justin K. Kirby, 33, of West Carrollton: Domestic violence.