These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Uriel O. Diaz, 19, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Jacob A. Castle, 41, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.
Corey F. Smith, 49 of Yulee, Florida: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher A. Kephart, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jedidiah D. Cruise, 39, of Newport, Virginia: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Brina J. Crowe, 26, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Thomas M. Grooms, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Marc Merchant, 40, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Eric E. Mills, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Dustin Thompson, 29: Aggravated vehicular homicide (two counts), aggravated vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Lamont Brown Jr., 17: Aggravated murder, murder (four counts), felonious assault, aggravated robbery.
Jerome L. Palmer Jr., 44, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Tamarra L.S. Lewis, 27: Violating protection order, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; menacing by stalking (three counts).
Stephen Gregory, 35: Having weapons under disability.
James A. Petticrew, 63: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Tavaughn Tilley, 26, of Huber Heights: Aggravated burglary. domestic violence.
Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of West Jefferson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.