These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime
1 hour ago
X

Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Uriel O. Diaz, 19, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.

Corey F. Smith, 49 of Yulee, Florida: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher A. Kephart, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jedidiah D. Cruise, 39, of Newport, Virginia: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Brina J. Crowe, 26, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Thomas M. Grooms, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Marc Merchant, 40, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Eric E. Mills, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Dustin Thompson, 29: Aggravated vehicular homicide (two counts), aggravated vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Lamont Brown Jr., 17: Aggravated murder, murder (four counts), felonious assault, aggravated robbery.

Jerome L. Palmer Jr., 44, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Tamarra L.S. Lewis, 27: Violating protection order, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; menacing by stalking (three counts).

Stephen Gregory, 35: Having weapons under disability.

James A. Petticrew, 63: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Tavaughn Tilley, 26, of Huber Heights: Aggravated burglary. domestic violence.

Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of West Jefferson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases