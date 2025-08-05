These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Caleb Filmore Sindle, 31, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.
Traci L. Havens, 37, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Are’Reina C. Crowley, 18, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Anthony W. Young, 49: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Keith C. Wooster, 50: Violating a protection order.
Theodore T. Ruhe, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts).
Thomas C. Moss Jr., 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, assault, disrupting public service.
Andrew M. Beal, 42, of Springfield: Felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Michael Carter, 57, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Joshua A. Gutierrez, 42, of Springfield: Assault.
Thomas C. Dewald Jr., 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Michael A. Hall, 48: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Orlando M. Willis, 46: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Colin M. Adams, 26, of Fairborn: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.
Christopher Kephart, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of Springfield: Theft.
Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Caleb Davis, 23, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts), disrupting public service.