These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

16 minutes ago
Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Caleb Filmore Sindle, 31, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Traci L. Havens, 37, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Are’Reina C. Crowley, 18, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Anthony W. Young, 49: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Keith C. Wooster, 50: Violating a protection order.

Theodore T. Ruhe, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts).

Thomas C. Moss Jr., 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, assault, disrupting public service.

Andrew M. Beal, 42, of Springfield: Felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Michael Carter, 57, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 42, of Springfield: Assault.

Thomas C. Dewald Jr., 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Michael A. Hall, 48: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Orlando M. Willis, 46: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Colin M. Adams, 26, of Fairborn: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.

Christopher Kephart, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of Springfield: Theft.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Caleb Davis, 23, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts), disrupting public service.

