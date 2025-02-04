These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eduardo R. Alfaro-Roque, 18, of Springfield: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Trudy L. Johnson, 29, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob Castle, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence.

Jacob Gilbert, 30, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Luc E. Dumervil, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Joshua R. Holland, 37, of Springfield: Theft.

David Hassell, 66, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Wesley Boggs, 30, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Jayvon M. Mathers, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Ryza J. Parfitt, 18, of Springfield: Abduction, strangulation, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Isabelle R. Johnson, 19, of Springfield: Abduction, disrupting public service.

Joshua T. Ivory, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Richard B. Comstock, 43, of Delaware, Ohio: Theft.

Thomas E. Bunch, 54, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability.

Jaron E. Coley, 18: Aggravated murder, murder (six counts), aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault.

Riley Haynes, 24: Aggravated murder, murder (six counts), aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.

Nathan Keaton, 21: Aggravated murder, murder (six counts), aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault.