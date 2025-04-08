These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Naron O. Williams, 34, of Columbus: Having weapons under disability, violating a protection order.
John J. Fowler, 23, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Mary Beverly, 31: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.
Chrysmy Romelus, 42, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Dion M. Gatewood, 44, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (five counts).
Teddy Thornburg Jr., 31, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).
Carmen S. Gambino, 37, of Cleveland: Assault, obstructing official business.
Kevin M. Wright, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Dale L. James Jr., 37, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Malcolm Whitlow, 32, of Springfield: Attempted burglary.
Michael A. Hall, 48: Breaking-and-entering, obstructing official business.
Hazel Motzel, 33: Breaking-and-entering.
Ariel J. Bush, 39: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (two counts), possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Michael A. Hill, 39, of Troy: Domestic violence.
Kwanza L. Stevens, 41, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Rebel A. Proctor, 37, of Kettering: Violating a protection order (four counts).
Joshua Martin, 22: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), murder, discharge or a firearm near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence.