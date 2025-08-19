These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime
1 hour ago
X

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Anthony M. Howard, 49, of Dayton: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl- related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs.

Christian T. Simmons, 26, of Columbus: Receiving stole property.

Kenneth E. Linscott, 34, of Zanesville: Breaking-and-entering.

Maleah J. McClain, 32, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Michael Hill, 39, of Troy: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, assault.

Michael J. Brumfield, 49, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Holland V. Curtisinger, 42, of Springfield: Robbery.

Di’Andre Baker, 45, of Springfield: Assault (two counts), harassment with a bodily substance.

Aaron M. Miller, 35, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.

James Trollinger, 48, of Medway: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Dena L. Conley, 41, of Tremont City: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Phillip L. Stevens, 36, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Paul Lewis, 31: Aggravated possession of drugs.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24: Kidnapping, abduction, felonious assault, strangulation, domestic violence.

Chassity B. Harvell, 33, of Dayton: Abduction (three counts).

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases