These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Anthony M. Howard, 49, of Dayton: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl- related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs.
Christian T. Simmons, 26, of Columbus: Receiving stole property.
Kenneth E. Linscott, 34, of Zanesville: Breaking-and-entering.
Maleah J. McClain, 32, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.
Michael Hill, 39, of Troy: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, assault.
Michael J. Brumfield, 49, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.
Holland V. Curtisinger, 42, of Springfield: Robbery.
Di’Andre Baker, 45, of Springfield: Assault (two counts), harassment with a bodily substance.
Aaron M. Miller, 35, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.
James Trollinger, 48, of Medway: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Dena L. Conley, 41, of Tremont City: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Phillip L. Stevens, 36, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Paul Lewis, 31: Aggravated possession of drugs.
David E. Kidd Jr., 24: Kidnapping, abduction, felonious assault, strangulation, domestic violence.
Chassity B. Harvell, 33, of Dayton: Abduction (three counts).