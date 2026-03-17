These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime
1 hour ago
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Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Kameron S. Higgins, 25, of Springfield: Illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises.

Dre’Untay Davenport, 31, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Brent Grooms, 29: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, falsification.

Luther Draper III, 21, of Dayton: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business (two counts).

Craig A. Hall, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Ryan M. Henderson, 25, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability.

Rashaun Holman, 38: Assault, obstructing official business.

Kyle T.L. Domanek, 33, of South Vienna: Domestic violence, disrupting official service.

Misty Kelly, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Eli K. Ennis, 23, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Nathaniel McNeal, 33, of Urbana: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Dale Springer, 42, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Rumel Velasquez-Velasquez, 19: Aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.

Jason Gonzales Velasquez, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Latisha McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing.

Keith Gilbreath, 54, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts), trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

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