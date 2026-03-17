These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Kameron S. Higgins, 25, of Springfield: Illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises.
Dre’Untay Davenport, 31, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.
Brent Grooms, 29: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, falsification.
Luther Draper III, 21, of Dayton: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business (two counts).
Craig A. Hall, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Ryan M. Henderson, 25, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability.
Rashaun Holman, 38: Assault, obstructing official business.
Kyle T.L. Domanek, 33, of South Vienna: Domestic violence, disrupting official service.
Misty Kelly, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Eli K. Ennis, 23, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Nathaniel McNeal, 33, of Urbana: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Dale Springer, 42, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Rumel Velasquez-Velasquez, 19: Aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.
Jason Gonzales Velasquez, 18, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Latisha McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing.
Keith Gilbreath, 54, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts), trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.