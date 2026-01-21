These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Danell L. Miller,, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Daniel Dye II, 41, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).

Anthony D. Sparkes, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brady C. Satterfield, 40: Harassment with a bodily substance.

Brittney M. Lannon, 28, of Springfield: Theft (two counts).

Jeffrey Storms, 44, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault (four counts).

Michael D. Clifford Sr. 40,: Domestic violence.

Ralph Cooley, 39, of Springfield: Rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, abduction.

Sean Denlis, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs.

Misty M. Matthews, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexander R. Lubbers, 20, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping, sexual battery, abduction (two counts).

Cameron J. Arnold, 32, of Springfield: Burglary, abduction.

Dustin M. Austin, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated riot, felonious assault.

Allen M. Austin, 25, of Springfield: Aggravated riot, felonious assault.