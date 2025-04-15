These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Jabril F. Thomas, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Carter D. Smith, 18: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

Christian E. Parrish, 32, of Miamisburg: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property (10 counts).

Joshua W. Billingsley, 32, of New Carlisle: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Stephen J. Ferryman, 48: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

James S. Pearson, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated arson.

Terrence Butts, 35, of Spring Valley: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.

Spencer M. Althouse, 35: Menacing by stalking.

Caiden Neu, 21, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts).

Sophia L. Norton, 28: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, (four counts), receiving stolen property, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability.

Thanes Saintilmat, 40 of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 29: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Matthew Williams, 27, of Springfield: Endangering children.