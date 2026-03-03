These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Christopher Marker, 31, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Christopher New, 53, of Urbana: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Levi M. Gorsuch, 39, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Marc T. Wilson, 57, of Springfield: Theft.
Jeremy L. Creachbaum, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Larry Zornes, 36, of South Charleston: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Makayla L. Jones, 24, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault (two counts), domestic violence.
Peter L. Hill Patton III, 43, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping (two counts), abduction, domestic violence, having weapons under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Sidney Jacobs II, 36, of New Carlisle: Violating protection order.
Andre D. Fisher, 45, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Joshua A. Ramey, 21, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.
Dontez L. Brandon, 26, of Springfield: Aggravated murder, murder (three counts), aggravated robbery, felonious assault (two counts).
Lahkim J. Quisenberry, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, aggravated burglary, having weapons under disability (two counts).