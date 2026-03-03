These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Christopher New, 53, of Urbana: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Levi M. Gorsuch, 39, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Marc T. Wilson, 57, of Springfield: Theft.

Jeremy L. Creachbaum, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Larry Zornes, 36, of South Charleston: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Makayla L. Jones, 24, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault (two counts), domestic violence.

Peter L. Hill Patton III, 43, of Springfield: Rape, kidnapping (two counts), abduction, domestic violence, having weapons under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Sidney Jacobs II, 36, of New Carlisle: Violating protection order.

Andre D. Fisher, 45, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Joshua A. Ramey, 21, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.

Dontez L. Brandon, 26, of Springfield: Aggravated murder, murder (three counts), aggravated robbery, felonious assault (two counts).

Lahkim J. Quisenberry, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, aggravated burglary, having weapons under disability (two counts).