These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Jack Cole, 39, of Fairborn: Assault, obstructing official business.
Rusty M. Watkins, 36, of Mechanicsburg: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Anthony Jordan, 41, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Brian Holder, 48, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Qui’Shaun D. Hill, 23, of Springfield: Robbery, theft, domestic violence.
Jessica L. Smith, 29, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Clinton M. Renz, 55: Receiving stolen property (two counts).
Leanna K. Perry, 50, of Springfield: Forgery.
Tyler Dodge, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).
Devon M. Miller, 29: Breaking-and-entering.
Dominic Jordan, 38, of Columbus: Burglary, possession of criminal tools.
Dawon D. Brigham, 36: Complicity to burglary, possession of criminal tools.
Michael P. Schielke, 19, of Springfield: Burglary.