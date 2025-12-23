These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Rusty M. Watkins, 36, of Mechanicsburg: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Anthony Jordan, 41, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Brian Holder, 48, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Qui’Shaun D. Hill, 23, of Springfield: Robbery, theft, domestic violence.

Jessica L. Smith, 29, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Clinton M. Renz, 55: Receiving stolen property (two counts).

Leanna K. Perry, 50, of Springfield: Forgery.

Tyler Dodge, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons under disability (two counts).

Devon M. Miller, 29: Breaking-and-entering.

Dominic Jordan, 38, of Columbus: Burglary, possession of criminal tools.

Dawon D. Brigham, 36: Complicity to burglary, possession of criminal tools.

Michael P. Schielke, 19, of Springfield: Burglary.