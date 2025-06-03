These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Twelve people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Aaron M. Dudgin, 26, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Keyla A. Lenoir, 36: Corrupting another with drugs.
Jill Elliot, 39, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Kaleb M. Foland, 20, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives.
Danielle M. Boicourt, 36, of Dayton: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Matie C. Loyd, 41, of Springfield: Robbery, strangulation (two counts).
Paul W. Hoefer, 50: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.
Aaron Baker, 53: Breaking-and-entering, possession criminal tools.
Jovan D. Harris, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Cordell Price, 24, of Circleville: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Jakie Funderburg, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Aryah D. Mobley, 21, of Dayton: Aggravated burglary, murder.