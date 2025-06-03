These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Keyla A. Lenoir, 36: Corrupting another with drugs.

Jill Elliot, 39, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Kaleb M. Foland, 20, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives.

Danielle M. Boicourt, 36, of Dayton: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Matie C. Loyd, 41, of Springfield: Robbery, strangulation (two counts).

Paul W. Hoefer, 50: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools.

Aaron Baker, 53: Breaking-and-entering, possession criminal tools.

Jovan D. Harris, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Cordell Price, 24, of Circleville: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jakie Funderburg, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Aryah D. Mobley, 21, of Dayton: Aggravated burglary, murder.