These 10 people were indicted in Clark County

Crime
Dec 17, 2024
Ten people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Latonia Montgomery, 54, of Springfield: Theft of drugs (three counts), illegal processing of drug documents (three counts).

Tyler Millis, 21, of Springfield: Rape.

Taylor R. Raskay, 30: Robbery.

Todd A. Keeton, 42, of Springfield: Disrupting public service.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew A. Trout, 31, of Springfield: Robbery.

Marques E. White Jr., 31, of Springfield: Violating a protection order, domestic violence.

Techelet Sayan, 37, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Erika A. Mellillo, 31, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kahlee Beard, 16, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

