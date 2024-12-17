These 10 people were indicted in Clark County

Ten people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Latonia Montgomery, 54, of Springfield: Theft of drugs (three counts), illegal processing of drug documents (three counts).
Tyler Millis, 21, of Springfield: Rape.
Taylor R. Raskay, 30: Robbery.
Todd A. Keeton, 42, of Springfield: Disrupting public service.
Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew A. Trout, 31, of Springfield: Robbery.
Marques E. White Jr., 31, of Springfield: Violating a protection order, domestic violence.
Techelet Sayan, 37, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Erika A. Mellillo, 31, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Kahlee Beard, 16, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.