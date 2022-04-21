Suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Center

Eight to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. April 20. The suspects stole more than $400,000 in items after they pushed past employees. There were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery in addition to employees, store security video shows.

The high-end brand and retailer is known for its luxury purses, wallets, luggage and more. Kenwood’s Louis Vuitton store is on the second floor of the mall in the luxury wing between Tiffany & Co. and Watches of Switzerland. Other stores nearby are Nordstrom, Tempur-Pedic, Francesca’s, Lululemon and Anthropologie.