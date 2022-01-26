Police: Teens lure rideshare driver, fatally shoot him during robbery

A man found shot and killed early today was a rideshare driver apparently lured by teenagers to rob him.
“A guy just out trying to earn a living … just a horrible situation,” Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said of the 35-year-old shooting victim, whose identity has not been released yet.
Three adults and three juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a stolen vehicle investigation ended with SWAT responding to Dayton home.
Officers found a vehicle around 3 a.m. that was taken during an aggravated robbery in the 300 block of Anna Street, said Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson. As officers investigated, they determined the possible suspects were inside a house in the same block.
“As officers approached initially, three individuals came out and were taken into custody,” Malson said. “Three others stayed inside the house, which initiated a SWAT callout.”
When SWAT and a hostage negotiation team responded, crews used a “noisemaker” to get the other three people to come outside, Malson said. They were taken into custody without incident.
The three people who initiated the SWAT response were the juveniles, he said.
Malson said it was not clear whether the investigation on Anna Street is related to robberies of Lyft drivers that took place Tuesday night.
“That’s something our detectives are going to be investigating this morning now that they have individuals to interview,” he said.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as additional information is available.