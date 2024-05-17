Springfield man gets 100 years for sexually abusing children, creating videos

He pleaded guilty in February 2024 to two counts of producing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography. He received the maximum sentence on each count and will serve those sentences consecutively, the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio said Friday.

“Davis’s sexual abuse is among the most abhorrent acts that one can perpetrate against a child. If his behavior against the victims wasn’t bad enough, he chose to record his sexual abuse against them,” Parker said. “By publishing videos of his sexual abuse against these victims, Davis ensured the abuse will never end. Each time one of those images or videos is shared, traded, downloaded and viewed, the children are victimized again. This sentence will forever protect the community from future harm committed by Davis.”

Davis sexually abused children and recorded the abuse from January 2022 until his arrest in October 2023 following an intensive investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement partners. Investigators have tracked the content to other users and websites, according to court documents and Yvonne DiCristoforo, Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s Cincinnati Field Office.

“The Secret Service and our partners are working relentlessly so predators that exploit innocent children face justice for their heinous actions.”