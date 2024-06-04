BreakingNews
Springfield man accused of intentionally striking 3 people with car in Dayton

A Springfield man indicted Tuesday is accused of intentionally striking three people with a car last month following an argument in Dayton.

Kamauri Tucker is scheduled to be arraigned June 18 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of felonious assault.

There was a fight the night of May 2 in the parking lot Willowwood Drive behind Edwin Joel Brown Middle School when Tucker reportedly got into a vehicle and drove into the crowd, striking three people, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The three people hit were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant with a nationwide radius was issued for Tucker following his indictment, court records show.

