Shots fired in Beavercreek road rage incident; Parts of I-675 may be shut down

Parts of Interstate 675 were shut down during a Beavercreek police investigation into a road rage incident Wednesday morning where shots were fired.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on I-675 North in the area of Wagner Drive and Indian Ripple Road.

Shots were fired, but Beavercreek police said there was no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Beavercreek Police Department’s Investigations Section at 937-426-1225.

