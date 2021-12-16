springfield-news-sun logo
Sentencing today for prominent Dayton child psychologist

Gregory Ramey
Gregory Ramey

Crime & Law
By - Dayton Daily News - Dayton Daily News
45 minutes ago

Prominent former area child psychologist Gregory Ramey is scheduled to be sentenced today on charges of child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Ramey is scheduled to be sentenced before Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolpho Tornichio at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse in Xenia. This story will be updated when the sentence is announced.

Ramey could get up to 21 years in prison, or could be released on community control sanctions as none of the charges require a mandatory prison term.

Ramey was originally charged last year with more than 140 counts related to child pornography. In September he pleaded guilty to six counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence in exchange for the original charges being dropped.

ExploreDayton child psychologist pleads guilty to endangering, tampering with evidence

The case is being prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office after the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office recused itself.

For years Ramey was a leading voice on issues of child endangerment and exploitation. He was a longtime employee of Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he last served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources. His employment was terminated in August 2019, the hospital said, and none of the allegations involved any activity at Dayton Children’s.

Josh Sweigart
Parker Perry
