Republican appeals court judge assigned to preside over abortion law injunction

The appellate court’s ruling would have pushed the case back to the trial court, but Yost then filed an appeal of the appellate court’s decision to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Byrne was elected in 2020 and his term began Jan. 1, 2021, on the five-judge Ohio Twelfth District Court of Appeals in Middletown that includes Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren counties.

Byrne’s campaign website describes him as a conservative Republican, where he lists he was a member of an advisory board at a pro-life pregnancy resource center.

The political leanings of the Ohio Supreme Court has changed in the new year. Former Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican who sometimes would cast a swing vote with Democrats, left the court on Dec. 31. Kennedy was elected her replacement. Within the new court, the split is four Republican judges and three Democrats.