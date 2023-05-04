Registered sex offenders latest group targeted by scammers

Registered sex offenders are the latest group to be targeted by scammers.
Over the past two days, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by three registered sex offenders who said their family members were contacted by an “Investigator Dillion” with the “Ohio Sex Offender Unit,” according to a statement from Sheriff Dave Duchak.
“This is a scam. There is no ‘Ohio Sex Offender Unit’ and law enforcement never solicits money for any reason,” Duchak said.
The scammers called and shared texts with family members and said that the registered sex offender was in trouble and needed to contact them immediately.
“Upon their contacting the caller, they are told the offender missed an appointment and a warrant was issued by a local judge. They are then told if they make a payment the arrest warrant will be recalled,” the sheriff said.
One of the offenders electronically sent $500 at the caller’s direction.
Imposter scams are among the fastest-growing scams in the country. Consumers can report potential scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.
About the Author