Postal service offers up to $50K reward for help solving mail carrier robberies

The first armed robbery of a postal worker for which the reward was offered took place around 12:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Melbourne Avenue in Dayton and the second took place around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Malden Avenue in Trotwood.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said the suspect in the Dayton robbery was last seen entering a black Nissan sedan and traveled west on Edison Street towards N. Gettysburg Avenue. Officials said that no mail carriers were injured in the incidents.

The Dayton letter carrier said he just pulled up on Melbourne Avenue to deliver mail on his route when a man with a gun wearing a teal or aqua blue hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and red athletic shoes walked up to his truck as he was getting out, according to a 911 call.

“He took the vehicle keys but he was trying to get the arrow keys that get into our blue boxes,” The letter carrier told a dispatcher in his 9-1-1 call. “We’ve got a thing going, they’ve been trying to take our arrow keys and steal checks out of people’s mailboxes.”

In the Trotwood robbery, the gunman was wearing a light green hoodie. He described the man jumping into a small black Nissan after the robbery but said it was too far away for him to read the license plate.

“I’m a mailman. He came up there and asked for my key and he had a gun with him,” the mail carrier said in a 9-1-1 call.

To report a tip, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. The reference numbers for the cases are 3834283 and 3834424.

“Take no action to apprehend these persons yourself,” the post office’s inspection service said.

Postal Inspector and Public Information Officer Nicole Lutz said the reward given to someone who helps authorities is determined by its headquarters and up to $50,000 has been approved for the cases.