Butler Twp. shooting: 2 dead, family says; 2 houses part of crime scene

Police responded to a shooting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at a house on Hardwicke Place in a quiet Butler Twp. neighborhood. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday to a quiet Butler Twp. neighborhood following a report of a shooting with multiple victims possible.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, which is blocked between Coppersmith and Hayward avenues.

Yellow crime tape surrounded two houses as investigators and first responders poured in from multiple jurisdictions, including Butler Twp. Police and EMS, Vandalia police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office mobile command center arrived just before 2 p.m.

A man who identified himself as a relative said his daughter and granddaughter were dead inside one of the houses. The man, who did not give his name, had come from inside a section of the crime scene tape where others had gathered to learn what happened.

No official press conference has been set, but Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told media on scene that Butler Twp. Chief of Police John Porter would share information within the next couple of hours.

Initial reports indicated multiple people were shot and that a car fled the scene. It is not clear how many people may have been shot, nor their conditions.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

