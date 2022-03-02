Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Package with white powder arrives at Kettering Women’s Med Center; hazmat called

STAFF FILE

caption arrowCaption
STAFF FILE

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A suspicious package containing a white powder arrived Wednesday at the Women’s Med Center in Kettering, prompting police and hazmat crews to respond.

The package was delivered around 11:30 a.m. by the U.S. Postal Service to the clinic at 1401 E. Stroop Road, according to Kettering Police Department public information officer Tyler Johnson.

The building was evacuated by Kettering Fire Department first-responders, but no injuries were reported, he said.

“The location has been a target of threats in the past,” Johnson said.

The facility provides abortion services, birth control and other care to women.

The identity of the sender, the package’s origin and motive remain under investigation, he said.

Hazmat crews field-tested the substance but have not reported results.

In Other News
1
Fairborn man indicted, accused of crashing stolen SUV after chase
2
DeWine issues reprieves to 3 more inmates on Ohio Death Row
3
Six states team up to combat speeding on I-75
4
Deaths of husband, wife in their 80s under investigation in Greene...
5
Police in Ohio can seize property without criminal convictions

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top