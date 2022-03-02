Package with white powder arrives at Kettering Women’s Med Center; hazmat called

A suspicious package containing a white powder arrived Wednesday at the Women’s Med Center in Kettering, prompting police and hazmat crews to respond.
The package was delivered around 11:30 a.m. by the U.S. Postal Service to the clinic at 1401 E. Stroop Road, according to Kettering Police Department public information officer Tyler Johnson.
The building was evacuated by Kettering Fire Department first-responders, but no injuries were reported, he said.
“The location has been a target of threats in the past,” Johnson said.
The facility provides abortion services, birth control and other care to women.
The identity of the sender, the package’s origin and motive remain under investigation, he said.
Hazmat crews field-tested the substance but have not reported results.
