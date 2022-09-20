Ohio judge plans to extend temporary restraining order on abortion ban, lawyer says

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins last week issued a 14-day restraining order on Ohio’s law that bans abortions upon detection of a fetal heartbeat. The ruling stemmed from the lawsuit filed by Ohio abortion providers, with help from the ACLU, arguing that law violates the state’s constitution.

Jessie Hill, an attorney with the ACLU, told the Dayton Daily News that during a status conference Monday, the judge indicated that he would extend the temporary restraining order to Oct. 12. Lawyers representing the abortion providers have asked the judge to issue a preliminary injunction, which would pause the heartbeat law for the duration of the case.