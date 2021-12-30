Ohio drug task forces seized $42 million in narcotics this year

“The law enforcement officers of our major drug interdiction task forces are guardians on the wall, protecting Ohioans from overdoses and death by seizing narcotics before they are distributed into our communities,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Substantially larger quantities of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine were interdicted in 2021 than prior years, proof of our task forces’ vigilance to stay ahead of drug traffickers. I look forward to OOCIC’s continued success in 2022.”

The attorney general’s office attributed the increase in drugs seized to the addition of an OOIC task force, the expansion of other OOIC task forces, increased drug trafficking in Ohio and the result of long-term investigations.

The task forces are created through partnerships with Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement agencies.

Explore Traffic stop in Preble County leads to drug arrest of Indiana woman

“The continued success of the task forces this past year can directly be attributed to the tireless efforts of police officers and special agents working together to arrest and prosecute those who seek to profit on the addictions of others,” Vance Callender, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Field Office said, “HSI brings national and international resources to Ohio law enforcement so not only local dealers are arrested, but the leader/organizers who are the source of supply for local criminal networks and across the U.S.”

Earlier this month, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested Jose Noriega-Rodriquez on drug trafficking charges, according to the attorney general’s office. The investigation led task force officers to 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine. 1 kilogram of heroin, 336 grams of methamphetamine and 4 pounds of marijuana.