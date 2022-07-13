Officer shot in head; Police shoot, kill man in Warren County

The chief said the officer who was shot was a 14-year veteran on the force, and that this is the first officer-involved shooting that the force has had since it was founded in 1975.

The names of the officers involved and the man who was killed have not been released at this time.

Dozens of police units from Warren County were on the scene, including crews from Carlisle, Springboro and Franklin. Route 48 was closed in both directions between Terrace Creek Drive and Lower Springboro Road due to the investigation.

