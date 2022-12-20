Missing infant found in Dayton airport parking lot after AMBER Alert issued for Columbus twins

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, the twins’ mother walked into a Columbus Donato’s Pizza at East First Avenue and North High Street, according to an AMBER Alert posted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She reportedly left her black 2010 Honda Accord running with her infants, Kasson and Kyair Thomass, inside.

When she turned around after entering the store, the car and her sons were gone, according to the alert.

Columbus police named Nalah Jackson, 24, as a person of interest in the case. The AMBER alert also listed Jackson as an associated companion in the case.

The car has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag and a white bumper stick on the back that reads “Westside City Toys.”

It was not clear which of the boys was found at the airport, but the AMBER Alert currently only lists Kasson Thomass as its subject.

Anyone with information should call 911, Columbus police at 614-645-4701 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).