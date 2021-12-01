Man sentenced to 7 years for selling drugs in deadly OD in Greene County

Christopher R. Jones of Xenia pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter before his sentencing Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded June 20, 2018, to the 1900 block of Hock Road where they found a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Bethany Scott, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia nearby.