Man pleads guilty in 2019 OVI crash that killed Wright State student

A Wright State University student was killed in a head-on wrong-way collision on Interstate 675 North near the North Fairfield Road exit June 21, 2019. The other driver, Ronald Myer of Centerville, is facing vehicular homicide and OVI charges. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
A Wright State University student was killed in a head-on wrong-way collision on Interstate 675 North near the North Fairfield Road exit June 21, 2019. The other driver, Ronald Myer of Centerville, is facing vehicular homicide and OVI charges. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf - Staff Writer - Dayton Daily News
Updated 9 minutes ago

A Centerville man changed his plea Friday in a wrong way OVI crash on Interstate 675 that killed a 23-year-old Wright State student more than two years ago in Beavercreek.

Ronald K. Myer, 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor, before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael Buckwalter.

He also will be sentenced Friday.

Myer was traveling the wrong way around 8:50 p.m. June 21, 2019, on the Ohio 844 ramp when he entered I-675 North. His 2004 Jaguar X-Type collided head-on with a 2002 Acura RSX driven by Paige Elizabeth Patrick of Vandalia, according to a Beavercreek Police Department crash report.

Both drivers were taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health, where Patrick was pronounced dead.

Myer’s blood-alcohol level tested at 0.23 following the crash, according to the report, which is nearly three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Patrick was in her third year studying art history and religion at Wright State. She graduated in 2013 from Vandalia-Butler High School, where she was a member of the choir and the debate team, according to her obituary.

Patrick also worked at T-Mobile and was an ordained minister; she enjoyed dancing, hiking, Pokémon GO, yoga, kayaking, biking, drawing and writing, according to her obituary.

Paige Elizabeth Patrick was killed in the June 21, 2019 wrong-way crash on I-675 North in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED
Paige Elizabeth Patrick was killed in the June 21, 2019 wrong-way crash on I-675 North in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED

Myer, a civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, was indicted Sept. 20, 2019, for aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has remained free on $50,000 bond, court records show.

An Ohio Department of Transportation camera caught his vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes before the deadly crash, officials said.

Myer had five previous traffic citations from October 2008 to July 2016. The traffic cases include two incidents of speeding, one failure to yield the right of way, one failure to maintain assured clear distance and one failure to give full time and attention to operating the vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

In addition, Fairborn Municipal Court records show Myer was cited for speeding by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2005, going 83 mph in a 65 mph zone.

