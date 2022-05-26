Man in custody following chase in deadly Xenia bar shooting

The caller, who identified herself as a bartender, said a man was breathing, but not completely alert according to dispatch records.

“I don’t know if somebody got hit,” the caller said. “I don’t know what happened, but he’s bleeding out of his mouth.”

When crews arrived they found a man unconscious in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police the man as 30-year-old Jacob S. Scoby, of Xenia.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Xenia police is continuing to investigate. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County ACE Task Force also are assisting.