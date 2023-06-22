Man gets 22 years to life for murder; body found in shallow grave

A Greenville man convicted of murder in the death of a missing man found in a shallow grave last summer at a Darke County commercial poultry farm will spend up to life in prison.

Dean Baker, 35, was found guilty June 9 of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse following an eight-day jury trial in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Credit: Clark County Jail Credit: Clark County Jail

Judge Douglas Rastatter immediately sentenced Baker to 15 years to life for murder plus a three-year firearm specification, three years for tampering with evidence plus one year for abuse of a corpse, to be served consecutively, according to sentencing documents filed June 16.

Baker was accused of killing 30-year-old Corey Fleming on or about Aug. 7 or 8, 2022.

An investigation involving the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and Union City Police Department led investigators Aug. 20 to a commercial poultry farm in Brown Twp., where they found Fleming’s body in a shallow grave, Sheriff Mark Whittaker said.

Fleming had been reported missing by his family to Union City police. The same day he was reported missing, a person reached out to Greenville police with information regarding Fleming, prompting that department to also open an investigation, authorities said.

Baker was arrested Aug. 24 at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida. Arrested with him was co-defendant Ashlee Fletcher, 38, of Greenville, who is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to Fleming’s death. A jury trial is scheduled for July 10 in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Baker and William Fields — a suspect in a separate homicide — had their cases transferred to different county courts after former Darke County Common Pleas Judge Jonathan Hein in December called the Darke County sheriff a “social media influencer” and ruled that he prejudiced both men in a Nov. 10 social media post alerting the public they were released from jail after posing bond.

The judge noted Whittaker’s role as sheriff includes investigating criminal activity and operating a jail, in addition to other administrative and registration duties.

“However, the Baker and Fields cases demonstrate the problems that result when the Sheriff expands his role to be that of a social media influencer,” Hein wrote. “These cases are clearly the first time such conduct has occurred regarding persons charged with homicide. In doing so, regardless of his subjective intent, the Sheriff inaccurately stereotyped both Defendants as threats to the public. Further, he prejudiced both Defendants by joining their cases together where there is no factual relation between them.”

Whitaker disagreed with the judge’s ruling and characterization of his social media post, saying “All I did was provide public information.

The case against Fields is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 29 in Seneca County Common Pleas Court, two and a half hours away from Greenville.