Man charged with murder in Riverside stabbing extradited from Kentucky

Riverside police responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Dundee Circle after Hannah’s friends found his body inside the house near the front door, according to 911 records.

A man told a dispatcher and he and other friends of Hannah hadn’t heard from him, so they went to check on him.

“The door was unlocked and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” the caller said.

Brogan had been identified as a person of interest in Hannah’s death before he was charged. Brogan had a past romantic relationship with Hannah and was the last known person to have contact with him, police said.

“There was a time and period where they did live together,” Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said previously. “At some point that situation stopped.”

Hannah’s injuries included multiple stab wounds and loss of blood, police said.

Riverside police detective Michael Sullivan said Brogan killed Hannah “on or about” Nov. 27 with an unspecified weapon, according to a statement of facts filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court.

Investigators used doorbell camera footage in the area, as well as cellphone data and license plate readers to determine Brogan’s vehicle was at Hannah’s home and to track Brogan to Kentucky, Sturgeon said.

Authorities in Kentucky were trying to seize Brogan’s vehicle for the Riverside investigation when Brogan reportedly confronted them.

“Basically he was challenging why they were taking the vehicle and it escalated from there,” Sturgeon said.

Brogan later was booked into the Logan County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, for assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to booking records.

Jail booking information indicates Brogan is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Staff writers Nick Blizzard and Kristen Spicker contributed.