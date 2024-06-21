Man who tries to kidnap kindergartner at Xenia school gets treatment plus prison

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

But first, Buckwalter ordered Duran placed in Twin Valley Behavioral Health in Columbus for treatment for up to eight years, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday.

A Greene County jury on March 4 reached a split verdict by finding Duran not guilty by reason of insanity on a charge of attempted kidnapping.

Duran attended the Aug. 22, 2022, back-to-school open house and ice cream social at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia. He made repeated, false representations that he was the father of a 5-year-old girl entering kindergarten, which drew suspicion from school administrators. The girl’s parents, after witnessing Duran ask concerning questions of their daughter, called 911, according to police and the county prosecutor’s office.

The Xenia Police Division responded and Duran eventually admitted he came to St. Brigid to kidnap a child for sexual purposes.

Xenia police said Duran told them he planned to give a child candy laced with tranquilizers. However, he was never alone with a child during the event, he did not give any candy to children and police were not able to verify that the candy in his possession had any sort of drug in it.

While Duran was waiting to be interviewed by police, he attempted to stab a Xenia officer in the neck with a pen.

Later, he attempted to escape police and had to be restrained.