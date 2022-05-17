springfield-news-sun logo
X

Local law enforcement receives almost $300K in state funds for drug enforcement

DREW SIMON/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
DREW SIMON/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago

Three local sheriff’s offices and one local drug task force each been awarded funds from the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund, totaling a little under 300,000 dollars.

The grants are part of funding for 41 law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce drug laws and combat illegal drug activity, according to an announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

ExploreMan indicted on 30 charges in Oakwood library child pornography case

In our area, the following agencies received funds:

  • Butler County Sheriff’s Office, $28,671.76
  • Greene County Sheriff’s Office, $108,330.23
  • Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, $36,102.40
  • Greater Warren County Drug Task Force: $121,801.51

According to the announcement, funds can be used to investigate drug trafficking organizations and hamper drug supplies through “intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination,” as well as to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families.

The fund is part of Ohio’s RecoveryOhio initiative, created by executive order in 2019 to support aggressive methods to combat the opioid epidemic.

Through the initiative, Ohio has given millions of dollars to local law enforcement, including about $190,000 awarded to area drug task forces last February, with about $50,000 of that also going to the Greater Warren County Drug Task Force.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Area drug task forces awarded more than $190K in state funds

The Greater Warren County Drug Task Force assists drug enforcement in Warren County and Wilmington, Ohio, according to the task force’s website.

In Other News
1
Body cams show deadly I-75 encounter with police, famous knife designer
2
WATCH: Body cameras show deadly I-75 shooting
3
Adreian Payne went to help girlfriend keep peace between woman, alleged...
4
Police seek suspects in daytime Louis Vuitton bags heist at Kenwood...
5
Man files insanity plea in bizarre Troy roommate killing

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top