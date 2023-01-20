Lawyer: 16-year-old accused of shooting 2 in Xenia to turn himself in

Two people were shot and wounded — a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — who were taken to an area hospital, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.

Witnesses said two groups of people were arguing when the juvenile suspect “produced a pistol and started shooting” at the two gunshot victims and several other people who were present, the release stated.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office filed a criminal complaint in Greene County Juvenile Court against the suspected shooter for the following offenses: eight counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; eight counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, and four counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, according to the release.

Scranton also said his client “maintains his innocence.”

He said he was contacted by the teen’s family and spoke to the juvenile earlier this week.